Tony Sesti had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Francis Howell to a 3-2 win over visiting Troy Buchanan Thursday.
Tye Castello also contributed for Francis Howell with a goal. Justin Olwig picked up the win in goal for Francis Howell. Key offensive players for Troy Buchanan were Mitchell Ottinger and Aaron Vaughn each with a goal.
Francis Howell (12-4) will be away at Francis Howell Central on Saturday at 6 p.m. Troy Buchanan (8-9) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 6 p.m.