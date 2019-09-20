Subscribe for 99¢

Francis Howell North beat Ritenour 4-1 in double overtime Friday at Ritenour.

Yemil Lopez scored for Ritenour.

Francis Howell North (1-6) hosts Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Ritenour (1-7) will play at Webster Groves on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

