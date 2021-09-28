 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell North edges Fort Zumwalt North
Recap: Francis Howell North edges Fort Zumwalt North

Francis Howell North defeated visiting Fort Zumwalt North 2-0 Tuesday.

Contributing offensively for Francis Howell North were Owen Miller and Braydon Massman each with a goal. Jack Stover was credited with the victory in goal for Francis Howell North.

Francis Howell North (5-6) will play Liberty (Wentzville) at Lou Fusz Soccer Park on Monday at 3:45 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (5-6) visits North Point on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

