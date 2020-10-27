 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell slips past Timberland
Nick Taylor had a hat trick to lead Francis Howell to a 3-1 win over Timberland Tuesday at Timberland.

Mason Ballos also contributed for Francis Howell with two assists. Justin Olwig saved four of five shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Francis Howell. Zach Renz scored the goal for Timberland.

Francis Howell (16-5) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Timberland (13-9) travels to Fort Zumwalt East on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

