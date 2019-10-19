Burke Hoedebecke had two goals and an assist to lead Francis Howell to a 3-1 win over Francis Howell Central Saturday at Francis Howell Central. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Mason Ballos also contributed for Francis Howell with a goal and an assist. Francis Howell goalie Justin Olwig earned the victory. Jimmy Sanchez scored the goal for Francis Howell Central.
Francis Howell (13-4) will be away at Holt on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Francis Howell Central (8-9) will host Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 7 p.m.