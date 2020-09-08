Recap: Francis Howell squeaks by Troy Buchanan

Nick Taylor had a hat trick to lead Francis Howell to a 4-2 victory over Troy Buchanan Tuesday at Troy Buchanan.
Other players with points for Francis Howell included Anthony Faupel (one goal) and Aiden Morgan (two assists). Francis Howell goalie Chris Harris earned the victory. Key offensive players for Troy Buchanan were Mitchell Ottinger (one goal, one assist) and Levi Caldwell (one goal).
Francis Howell (2-1) will play at Francis Howell Central on Tuesday, September 15 at 6 p.m. Troy Buchanan (0-1) will host Francis Howell Central on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
