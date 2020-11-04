Recap: Francis Howell topples Francis Howell Central

Anthony Faupel and Nick Taylor each had two goals and an assist to lead Francis Howell to a 5-1 win over visiting Francis Howell Central Wednesday. Faupel was credited with the game winning goal.
Dan Garvilla also contributed for Francis Howell with a goal and an assist. Luke Fisher scored the goal for Francis Howell Central.
Francis Howell Central ends its season with a 15-7 record.
