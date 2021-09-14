Recap: Francis Howell topples Francis Howell Central

Francis Howell got a hat trick (including the game winner) and an assist from Nick Taylor and two goals and an assist from Zach Dischbein in a 6-2 victory over visiting Francis Howell Central Tuesday.

Chris Sanders also contributed for Francis Howell with a goal and an assist. Daniel Fields saved seven of nine shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Francis Howell. Contributing for Francis Howell Central were Josiah Gould and Jake Schweitzer each with a goal.

Francis Howell (6-1) will play Rock Bridge at Summit on Thursday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell Central (5-1) plays at home against Holt on Wednesday at 6 p.m.