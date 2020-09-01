Recap: Francis Howell waltzes over St. Charles West

Anthony Faupel had the game winning goal and two assists to lead Francis Howell to a 7-0 win over St. Charles West Tuesday at St. Charles West.
Also contributing points for Francis Howell were Nick Taylor (two goals), Chris Sanders (one goal, one assist), Zach Dischbein (one goal), Drew Settlemoir (one goal), Carter Wiegand (one goal) and Malik Lovelace (two assists). Francis Howell goalie Justin Olwig earned the victory.
Francis Howell (1-0) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South on Thursday at 6 p.m. St. Charles West (0-1) visits Warrenton on Thursday at 7 p.m.
