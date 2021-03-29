Recap: Gibault downs Granite City

Collin Shields had two goals and an assist to lead Gibault to a 3-2 victory over visiting Granite City Monday at Oerter Park. He was credited with the game winning goal.
McKenzie Haudrich also contributed for Gibault with a goal and an assist. Gibault keeper Nick Chambers saved five of six shots he faced to pick up the win. Adding offensive numbers for Granite City were Ryan Degonia and Chase Reeves each with a goal and an assist.
Gibault (1-2) goes on the road to play Mater Dei on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Granite City (1-4) visits Collinsville on Wednesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m.