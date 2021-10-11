 Skip to main content
Recap: Granite City defeats Belleville West
Recap: Granite City defeats Belleville West

Granite City defeated visiting Belleville West 3-1 Monday.

Key offensive players for Granite City were Elliott Boyer (two goals) and Judah Black (one goal, two assists). Izaak Cell picked up the win in goal for Granite City. Colin Reeb scored the goal for Belleville West.

Granite City (11-8) plays O'Fallon at Edwardsville on Tuesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. Belleville West (3-11) plays at home against Belleville East on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

