Granite City squeaked by Belleville West 4-3 Monday at Belleville West.
Leading the way offensively for Granite City were Ayoba Francis (two goals), Chase Reeves (one goal, one assist), Chase Boushard (one goal) and Michael Boyd (two assists). Granite City goalie Tyler Theis earned the victory. Contributing for Belleville West were Brayden Easton, Connor Lynd and Sam Schmitz each with a goal.
Granite City (1-3) hosts Columbia on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Belleville West (3-3) will host Edwardsville on Tuesday at 5 p.m.