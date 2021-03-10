 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Granite City slips past Triad
0 comments

Recap: Granite City slips past Triad

  • 0

Granite City trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 3-2 win over Triad Wednesday at Triad.

Leading the way offensively for Granite City were Ryan Degonia (one goal, one assist), Chase Reeves (one goal) and Elliott Boyer (one goal). Granite City goalie Isaak Cell earned the victory. Triad got points from Jake Ellis (one goal, one assist) and Tobey Suter (one goal).

Granite City (1-0) will play at Gibault on Thursday at 5 p.m. Triad (1-1) will host Belleville West on Monday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports