Recap: Granite City slips past Triad

Granite City trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 3-2 win over Triad Wednesday at Triad.
Leading the way offensively for Granite City were Ryan Degonia (one goal, one assist), Chase Reeves (one goal) and Elliott Boyer (one goal). Granite City goalie Isaak Cell earned the victory. Triad got points from Jake Ellis (one goal, one assist) and Tobey Suter (one goal).
Granite City (1-0) will play at Gibault on Thursday at 5 p.m. Triad (1-1) will host Belleville West on Monday at 6 p.m.