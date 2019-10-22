Caleb Feaman had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Hazelwood Central to a 3-2 victory over McCluer North Tuesday at McCluer North.
Emmanuel Kahindi also contributed for Hazelwood Central with a goal. Hazelwood Central goalie Nic Matteoni stopped all five shots he faced to pick up the win. McCluer North got points from Aaron Hoffman and Odafe Ochepa each with a goal.
Hazelwood Central (9-10) visits McCluer on Thursday at 4 p.m. McCluer North (5-9) hosts Hazelwood East on Thursday at 4 p.m.