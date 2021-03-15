 Skip to main content
Recap: Hazelwood Central downs Hazelwood East
Caleb Feaman had four goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Hazelwood Central to a 5-4 win over Hazelwood East Monday at Hazelwood East.

Alex Deblaise also contributed for Hazelwood Central with a goal and an assist. Hazelwood Central keeper Olasubomi Adekunle earned the win. Contributing for Hazelwood East were Ettien Rodgers (two goals, one assist) and Elijah Chillers (two goals).

Hazelwood Central (1-0) goes on the road to play University City on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Hazelwood East (0-1) plays at McCluer on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

