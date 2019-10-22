Caleb Feaman had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Hazelwood Central to a 3-2 win over McCluer North Tuesday at McCluer North.
Emmanuel Kahindi also contributed for Hazelwood Central with a goal and an assist. Hazelwood Central goalie Nic Matteoni stopped all five shots he faced to pick up the win. Contributing points for McCluer North were Aaron Hoffman and Odafe Ochepa each with a goal.
Hazelwood Central (9-10) will play at McCluer on Thursday at 4 p.m. McCluer North (5-9) hosts Hazelwood East on Thursday at 4 p.m.