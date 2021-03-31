Recap: Hazelwood Central topples Hazelwood East

Caleb Feaman had a hat trick to lead Hazelwood Central to a 6-2 win over visiting Hazelwood East Wednesday. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Also contributing for Hazelwood Central were Alex Deblaise (one goal, one assist), Emmanuel Kahindi (one goal, one assist) and Machale Shelton (one goal). Hazelwood Central goalie Olasubomi Adekunle stopped six of eight shots he faced to pick up the win. Ettien Rodgers led the way for Hazelwood East with two goals.
Hazelwood Central (4-1) will play Ritenour at Ritenour Complex on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Hazelwood East (0-5) will play at University City on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.