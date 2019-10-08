Hazelwood Central ripped visiting Hazelwood East 8-0 Tuesday.
Leading the way offensively for Hazelwood Central were Siji Famuyiwa (two goals, two assists), Emmanuel Kahindi (two goals, one assist), JOse Ramos (two goals, one assist), William Johnson (one goal, one assist) and Machale Shelton (one goal). Hazelwood Central keeper Nic Matteoni earned the win.
Hazelwood Central (8-8) hosts Pattonville on Tuesday, October 15 at 4 p.m. Hazelwood East (3-9) will play at University City on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.