Recap: Hillsboro breezes by St. Clair

Nick Marchetti had two goals and an assist to lead Hillsboro to a 9-1 victory over St. Clair Tuesday at St. Clair.

Also contributing offensively for Hillsboro were Colton Leonard (two goals), Ryker Williams (two goals), Ethan Canania (one goal, two assists), Patrick Lee (one goal, one assist) and Tate Volmert (one goal, one assist). Gabe Perry was credited with the victory in goal for Hillsboro.