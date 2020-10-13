Recap: Hillsboro defeats Windsor (Imperial)

Hillsboro squeaked by visiting Windsor (Imperial) 3-2 Tuesday.
Contributing points for Hillsboro were Colton Leonard (two goals) and Andrew Chaves (one goal). Hillsboro keeper AJ Krasnesky saved five of seven shots he faced to pick up the win. Key offensive players for Windsor (Imperial) were Tyler Ballew and Haki Niksic each with a goal.
Hillsboro (5-10) hosts North County on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (3-8) will host Parkway North on Thursday at 6 p.m.
