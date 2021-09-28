Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois beats Staunton

Addison Pollard had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Hillsboro, Illinois to a 4-1 victory over Staunton Tuesday at Staunton.

Also adding offensive numbers for Hillsboro, Illinois were Will Christian and Deklan Riggs each with a goal. Matthew Sievers scored for Staunton.

Hillsboro, Illinois (3-3) visits Mater Dei on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Staunton (2-12) goes on the road to play Pana on Thursday at 5 p.m.