Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois edges Staunton
Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois edges Staunton

A first-half goal by Adison Pollard was all that Hillsboro, Illinois needed in a 1-0 win over visiting Staunton Thursday.

Hillsboro, Illinois (4-1) will host Carlinville on Friday, April 9 at 5 p.m. Staunton (2-4) goes on the road to play Springfield Lutheran on Saturday at 11 a.m.

