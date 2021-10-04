 Skip to main content
Recap: Holt beats Duchesne
Recap: Holt beats Duchesne

Holt got two goals from Clayton Garofalo and a goal and three assists from Cooper Hayes in a 4-1 win over Duchesne Monday at Duchesne. The game winning goal went to Garofalo.

Trenton Garofalo also contributed for Holt with a goal. Evan Wyatt saved three of four shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Holt. Danny Parks scored for Duchesne.

Holt (5-7) will be away at Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Duchesne (8-8) will be away at O'Fallon Christian on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

