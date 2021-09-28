 Skip to main content
Recap: Holt beats Troy Buchanan
Recap: Holt beats Troy Buchanan

Holt got two goals (including the game winner) and three assists from Landon Strasser and two goals and an assist from Andrew Bergmann in a 6-2 victory over Troy Buchanan Tuesday at Troy Buchanan.

Holt also got offensive contributions from Trenton Garofalo (one goal, one assist) and Cooper Hayes (one goal). Evan Wyatt saved four of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Holt. Leading the way offensively for Troy Buchanan were Levi Caldwell (two goals) and Mitchell Ottinger (two assists).

Holt (4-6) will host Timberland on Thursday at 6 p.m. Troy Buchanan (5-6) goes on the road to play Timberland on Tuesday, October 5 at 6 p.m.

