Recap: Holt edges Priory

Landon Strasser scored from Cooper Hayes in the second half to lift Holt to a 1-0 victory over Priory Saturday at St. Dominic.
Holt keeper Evan Wyatt saved all seven shots he faced to pick up the win.
Holt (1-4) will host Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Priory (1-4) goes on the road to play Westminster on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
