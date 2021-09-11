Recap: Holt edges Priory

Landon Strasser scored from Cooper Hayes in the second half to lift Holt to a 1-0 victory over Priory Saturday at St. Dominic.

Holt keeper Evan Wyatt saved all seven shots he faced to pick up the win.

Holt (1-4) will host Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Priory (1-4) goes on the road to play Westminster on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.