Jerseyville got two goals and an assist from Ethan Snider and the game winning goal and three assists from Andrew Kribs in a 4-3 win over visiting Granite City Tuesday.
Zane Longley also contributed for Jerseyville with a goal. Jerseyville goalie Quinn Snider stopped seven of 10 shots he faced to pick up the win. Leading the way offensively for Granite City were Ayoba Francis (one goal, two assists), Ryan Degonia (one goal, one assist) and Elliott Boyer (one goal).
Jerseyville (16-6) plays Civic Memorial at Bethalto Sports Complex on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Granite City (5-12) plays Gibault at Oerter Field on Saturday at 11 a.m.