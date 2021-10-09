Recap: John Burroughs beats Clayton

Akil Dickerson had two goals and an assist to lead John Burroughs to a 4-0 victory over Clayton Saturday at Clayton. He was credited with the game winning goal.

Also contributing for John Burroughs were Aidan Davis and Peter Farley each with a goal. Tucker Desloge was credited with the victory in goal for John Burroughs.

John Burroughs (10-3) travels to Chaminade on Monday at 4 p.m. Clayton (6-8) goes on the road to play Whitfield on Monday at 4:15 a.m.