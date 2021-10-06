 Skip to main content
Recap: John Burroughs beats Priory
John Burroughs beat Priory 3-0 Wednesday at Priory.

Adding offensive numbers for John Burroughs were Akil Dickerson (one goal, one assist), Tyler Rush (one goal) and Matt Christenson (one goal). John Burroughs goalie Tucker Desloge saved the only shot he faced to pick up the win.

John Burroughs (9-3) plays at Clayton on Saturday at noon. Priory (4-8) hosts Duchesne on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

