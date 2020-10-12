 Skip to main content
Recap: John Burroughs edges Chaminade
John Gates had two goals and an assist to lead John Burroughs to a 3-2 victory over Chaminade Monday at Chaminade. He was credited with the game winning goal.

Rishu Kumar also contributed for John Burroughs with a goal. Michael Turza picked up the win in goal for John Burroughs. Key offensive players for Chaminade were Sean Green (one goal, one assist) and Johnny Schlattman (one goal).

John Burroughs (6-0) travels to St. Mary's on Wednesday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Chaminade (4-4) goes on the road to play Vianney on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

