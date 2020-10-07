Recap: John Burroughs edges Priory

John Burroughs slipped past visiting Priory 2-1 Wednesday.
Key offensive players for John Burroughs were Peter Farley (one goal), Akil Dickerson (one goal) and John Gates (two assists). Michael Turza saved two of three shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for John Burroughs. Donny Ross scored the goal for Priory.
John Burroughs (4-0) plays at home against Clayton on Saturday at noon. Priory (3-1) goes on the road to play MICDS on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
