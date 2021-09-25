Recap: John Burroughs slips past MICDS

John Burroughs squeaked by MICDS 2-1 Saturday at MICDS.
John Burroughs got offensive contributions from Matt Christenson (one goal, one assist) and Akil Dickerson (one goal). John Burroughs goalie Tim Nash earned the victory. Jason Klutho scored the goal for MICDS.
John Burroughs (8-2) plays at home against Parkway Central on Thursday at 4 p.m. MICDS (7-4) will host Lutheran South on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
