Recap: John Burroughs tops Clayton

John Burroughs topped visiting Clayton 4-0 Saturday.
John Burroughs got offensive contributions from Matt Christenson (one goal, one assist), John Gates (one goal), John Cordia (one goal) and Rishu Kumar (one goal). John Burroughs keeper Michael Turza saved the only shot he faced to pick up the win.
John Burroughs (5-0) will play at Chaminade on Monday at 4 p.m. Clayton (2-4) plays at home against Whitfield on Monday at 5:45 p.m.
