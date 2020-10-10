 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: John Burroughs tops Clayton
0 comments

Recap: John Burroughs tops Clayton

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

John Burroughs topped visiting Clayton 4-0 Saturday.

John Burroughs got offensive contributions from Matt Christenson (one goal, one assist), John Gates (one goal), John Cordia (one goal) and Rishu Kumar (one goal). John Burroughs keeper Michael Turza saved the only shot he faced to pick up the win.

John Burroughs (5-0) will play at Chaminade on Monday at 4 p.m. Clayton (2-4) plays at home against Whitfield on Monday at 5:45 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports