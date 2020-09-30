 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Kirkwood beats Clayton
0 comments

Recap: Kirkwood beats Clayton

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Eli McDowell had two goals and an assist to lead Kirkwood to a 4-0 win over visiting Clayton Wednesday. He was credited with the game winning goal.

Other players with numbers for Kirkwood were Jakob Limpert (one goal, one assist) and Diego Cabrera (one goal). Max Coronado saved all four shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Kirkwood.

Kirkwood (1-0) will play at Summit on Friday at 5 p.m. Clayton (1-1) visits Parkway North on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports