Recap: Kirkwood beats Clayton

Eli McDowell had two goals and an assist to lead Kirkwood to a 4-0 win over visiting Clayton Wednesday. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Other players with numbers for Kirkwood were Jakob Limpert (one goal, one assist) and Diego Cabrera (one goal). Max Coronado saved all four shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Kirkwood.
Kirkwood (1-0) will play at Summit on Friday at 5 p.m. Clayton (1-1) visits Parkway North on Thursday at 6 p.m.
