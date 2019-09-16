Kirkwood squeaked by Francis Howell Central 3-1 Monday at Francis Howell Central.
Leading the way offensively for Kirkwood were Jakob Limpert (one goal, one assist), Jake Hinrichs (one goal) and Eli McDowell (one goal). Max Coronado saved eight of nine shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Kirkwood. Connor Schmitz scored the goal for Francis Howell Central.
Kirkwood (4-1) hosts Parkway Central on Monday, September 23 at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell Central (3-5) plays at home against Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 7 p.m.