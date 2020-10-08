Recap: Kirkwood defeats Marquette

Kirkwood trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 win over visiting Marquette Thursday.
Contributing for Kirkwood were Evan Squires and Eli McDowell each with a goal. Kirkwood keeper Max Coronado saved six of seven shots he faced to pick up the win. Jake Embleton scored the goal for Marquette.
Kirkwood (3-1) hosts Westminster on Friday at 4 p.m. Marquette (2-2) goes on the road to play Chaminade on Saturday at noon.
