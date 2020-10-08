 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Kirkwood defeats Marquette
0 comments

Recap: Kirkwood defeats Marquette

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Kirkwood trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 win over visiting Marquette Thursday.

Contributing for Kirkwood were Evan Squires and Eli McDowell each with a goal. Kirkwood keeper Max Coronado saved six of seven shots he faced to pick up the win. Jake Embleton scored the goal for Marquette.

Kirkwood (3-1) hosts Westminster on Friday at 4 p.m. Marquette (2-2) goes on the road to play Chaminade on Saturday at noon.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports