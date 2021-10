Ryan Petry scored from Will Lichtenberg in the second half to lift Kirkwood to a 1-0 victory over visiting Webster Groves Tuesday.

Camden Grabau was credited with the victory in goal for Kirkwood.

Kirkwood (7-3) will play at Marquette on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Webster Groves (4-6) goes on the road to play Summit on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.