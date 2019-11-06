Kirkwood defeated visiting Parkway South 3-1 Wednesday.
Adding offensive numbers for Kirkwood were Peyton Boyd, Sawyer Hardy and Andres Guzman each with a goal. Bryce Lorts scored for Parkway South.
Kirkwood (20-4) will host CBC on Tuesday.
Kirkwood defeated visiting Parkway South 3-1 Wednesday.
Adding offensive numbers for Kirkwood were Peyton Boyd, Sawyer Hardy and Andres Guzman each with a goal. Bryce Lorts scored for Parkway South.
Kirkwood (20-4) will host CBC on Tuesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.