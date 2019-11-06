Subscribe for 99¢

Kirkwood defeated visiting Parkway South 3-1 Wednesday.

Adding offensive numbers for Kirkwood were Peyton Boyd, Sawyer Hardy and Andres Guzman each with a goal. Bryce Lorts scored for Parkway South.

Kirkwood (20-4) will host CBC on Tuesday.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.