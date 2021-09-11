Recap: Ladue beats MICDS

Grayson Francis had a hat trick to lead Ladue to a 4-1 victory over visiting MICDS Saturday.

Collin Waller also contributed for Ladue with the game winning goal. Bobby Hartrich picked up the win in goal for Ladue. Jason Klutho scored the goal for MICDS.

Ladue (6-0) plays at home against John Burroughs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MICDS (3-2) hosts Pattonville on Monday at 4:15 p.m.