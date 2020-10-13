Recap: Ladue defeats Kirkwood

Ladue trailed by three after the first half but rallied for a 4-3 victory over visiting Kirkwood Tuesday at Ladue West Campus.
Contributing offensively for Ladue were Grayson Francis (one goal, two assists), Dylan Stern (one goal), Dylan Melnick (one goal) and Greyson Watkins (one goal). Danny Fischer picked up the win in goal for Ladue. Contributing points for Kirkwood were Eli McDowell (two goals) and Diego Cabrera (one goal).
Ladue (2-2) plays at Eureka on Thursday at 6 p.m. Kirkwood (4-2) will host Francis Howell on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
