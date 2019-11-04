Subscribe for 99¢

Elliot Loitman scored from Carlos Puyo in the second half to lift Ladue to a 1-0 victory over visiting MICDS Monday.

Ladue goalie Danny Fischer earned the victory.

Ladue (13-12) will play Clayton at Ladue on Thursday at 6 p.m.

