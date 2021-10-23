Recap: Ladue edges Westminster

Ladue downed Westminster on penalty kicks Saturday at Westminster. The game was tied 2-2 after three overtime periods.
Leading the way offensively for Ladue were Grant Gorman (one goal, one assist) and Hayden Zych (one goal). Ladue goalie Bobby Hartrich stopped all nine shots he faced to pick up the win. Adding offensive numbers for Westminster were Tyler Collison and Cooper Edgecombe each with a goal.
Ladue (18-4) hosts Parkway Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Westminster (14-5) will host Priory on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
