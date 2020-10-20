 Skip to main content
Recap: Ladue edges Westminster
Jahan Robinson had two goals to lead Ladue to a 2-1 win over visiting Westminster Tuesday at Ladue West Campus.

Ladue keeper Danny Fischer saved two of three shots he faced to pick up the win. Luke Laughlin scored the goal for Westminster.

Ladue (5-2) will play Webster Groves at Selma Field on Thursday at 4 p.m. Westminster (4-5) will host St. Charles West on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

