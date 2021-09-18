 Skip to main content
Recap: Lafayette outlasts Liberty (Wentzville)
Recap: Lafayette outlasts Liberty (Wentzville)

Lafayette defeated Liberty (Wentzville) on penalty kicks Saturday at Liberty (Wentzville). The game was tied 2-2 after two overtime periods.

Contributing offensively for Lafayette were Kaden Karr (one goal, one assist) and Matheus Gasparino (one goal). Lafayette keeper Michael Glaser stopped seven of nine shots he faced to pick up the win.

Lafayette (5-4) will host Ladue on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-3) will play at Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

