Recap: Lafayette rips Hazelwood West
Recap: Lafayette rips Hazelwood West

Lafayette got four goals and an assist from Kaden Karr and two goals and an assist from Diego Salem-Pon in a 8-0 victory over visiting Hazelwood West Monday. The game winning goal went to Karr.

Also contributing points for Lafayette were Akram Errachidi (one goal, one assist), Thomas Gardet (one goal) and Matheus Gasparino (two assists). Jack Burckhardt was credited with the victory in goal for Lafayette.

Lafayette (9-10) plays at home against Westminster on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Hazelwood West (3-10) hosts Timberland on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

