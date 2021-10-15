 Skip to main content
Recap: Lafayette slips past Timberland
Recap: Lafayette slips past Timberland

Lafayette slipped past visiting Timberland 2-1 in overtime Friday.

Key offensive players for Lafayette were Kaden Karr and Wes Jennings each with a goal. Lafayette goalie Ryan Murphy saved five of six shots he faced to pick up the win. Jacob Callahan scored for Timberland.

Lafayette (11-10) plays at Fort Zumwalt South on Monday at 6 p.m. Timberland (12-7) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Monday at 7 p.m.

