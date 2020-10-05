Recap: Lafayette squeaks by Parkway West

Lafayette squeaked by Parkway West 2-1 Monday at Parkway West.
Key offensive contributors for Lafayette were Kaden Karr (one goal, one assist) and Hayden Cook (one goal). Michael Glaser saved six of seven shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Lafayette. Brooks Parker scored for Parkway West.
Lafayette (2-3) plays at home against Eureka on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Parkway West (1-2) travels to Oakville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
