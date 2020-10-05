 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lafayette squeaks by Parkway West
0 comments

Recap: Lafayette squeaks by Parkway West

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Lafayette squeaked by Parkway West 2-1 Monday at Parkway West.

Key offensive contributors for Lafayette were Kaden Karr (one goal, one assist) and Hayden Cook (one goal). Michael Glaser saved six of seven shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Lafayette. Brooks Parker scored for Parkway West.

Lafayette (2-3) plays at home against Eureka on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Parkway West (1-2) travels to Oakville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports