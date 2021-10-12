 Skip to main content
Recap: Lafayette squeaks by Westminster
Recap: Lafayette squeaks by Westminster

Kaden Karr had the game winning goal and two assists to lead Lafayette to a 3-2 victory over visiting Westminster Tuesday.

Also contributing points for Lafayette were Wes Jennings and Blake Klostermann each with a goal. Michael Glaser picked up the win in goal for Lafayette. Leading the way offensively for Westminster were Caden Collison and Payton Mathews each with a goal.

Lafayette (10-10) plays at home against Timberland on Thursday at 5 p.m. Westminster (12-4) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

