Recap: Lafayette squeaks by Westminster

Kaden Karr had the game winning goal and two assists to lead Lafayette to a 3-2 victory over visiting Westminster Tuesday.
Also contributing points for Lafayette were Wes Jennings and Blake Klostermann each with a goal. Michael Glaser picked up the win in goal for Lafayette. Leading the way offensively for Westminster were Caden Collison and Payton Mathews each with a goal.
Lafayette (10-10) plays at home against Timberland on Thursday at 5 p.m. Westminster (12-4) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
