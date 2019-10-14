Lafayette topped visiting Westminster 5-2 Monday.
Key offensive players for Lafayette were Mitchell Grant (one goal, one assist), Sam Manson (one goal), Ryan Schneider (one goal), Randle Smith (one goal), Dylan Stovall (one goal) and Kyle Klostermann (three assists). Lafayette keeper Nate Gabris earned the win. Key offensive contributors for Westminster included Danny Sacco and Ben Van Zee each with a goal.
Lafayette (12-4) will host Duchesne on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Westminster (10-6) plays Hazelwood West at Lafayette on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.