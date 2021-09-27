 Skip to main content
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) downs Clayton
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) downs Clayton

Liberty (Wentzville) downed Clayton 2-0 Monday at Gay Field.

Liberty (Wentzville) got points from Carson Nolan and Schrader Ludwig each with a goal. Patrick O'Day was credited with the victory in goal for Liberty (Wentzville).

Liberty (Wentzville) (8-3) will play Ladue at Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Clayton (5-4) plays at Francis Howell Central on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

