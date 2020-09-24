 Skip to main content
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) outlasts Fort Zumwalt North
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) outlasts Fort Zumwalt North

Liberty (Wentzville) outlasted Fort Zumwalt North 3-2 in overtime on Thursday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Liberty (Wentzville) got points from Gordo Garcia, Kaden Marsh and TJ Seithel each with a goal. Patrick O'Day was credited with the victory in goal for Liberty (Wentzville). Contributing points for Fort Zumwalt North were Alex Cameron and Jerey Tobar each with a goal.

Liberty (Wentzville) (7-2) hosts Francis Howell North on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (2-6) plays at home against Orchard Farm on Friday at 6 p.m.

